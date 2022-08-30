Actress Laverne Cox, who was mistaken for Beyonce at US Open, turned to her social media page to share her reaction.

Advertisement

Some Beyonce fans thought they spotted the ‘Naughty Girl’ hitmaker in the crowd at the 2022 US Open, but it was actually the four-time Emmy-nominated actress, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

The 50-year-old star was sitting in the stands in an all-black outfit and a matching black face mask in New York City. She was at the match to cheer on Serena Williams, who is playing in her final US Open ahead of her retirement from tennis.

After her name and Beyonce trended on Twitter, Laverne Cox, who is the first transgender person to be on the cover of Time magazine, shared her reaction on Instagram.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the Internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce,” she wrote along with a series of funny tweets.

This began after a Twitter user who goes by the name Choni shared a short clip of Cox in the middle of the audience. “#Beyonce at the #USOpen,” Choni captioned the footage. Shortly after, people corrected him, noting that it was actually Laverne.

“Baby. That’s Laverne Cox,” movie director Angel Lenise quote-retweeted Choni’s post.

Someone else tweeted, “Laverne Cox right now,” adding a GIF of a woman smiling with a caption that read, “Every day somebody thinks I’m Beyonce.”

A few hours later, Choni issued a statement after mistaking Laverne for Beyonce.

He wrote, “I’m starting to think that my mix up of @Lavernecox and @Beyonce at the #USOpen my actually be ok.. I’ll give it twenty four hours to see. I think it may actually be a compliment. ‘We gone see.’ “

Must Read: Beyonce Edits Out Offensive Albeist Lyric From ‘Renaissance’ After Receiving Backlash

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram