Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been making headlines ever since their romance rumours came out. The two have reportedly been seeing each other following Kylie’s split with her former partner Travis Scott. While the two have not yet addressed the reports, the 25-year-old businesswoman’s car was recently spotted arriving and leaving the actor’s house.

Kylie and Timothee’s dating rumours came to light in the first week of April. Several reports claimed the duo has been spending time together since January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid the rumours, Kylie Jenner’s car entering Timothee Chalamet’s house was recently spotted by photographers. As per Page Six, the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s black Range Rover SVA was spotted entering Timothee’s house in Beverly Hills, California, at around 10 am. The car was reportedly there only for a few minutes, but it is not confirmed if the American beauty mogul was in it.

Earlier this week, a report of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s breakup came out. The report claimed that Timothee’s acting career is at its peak and he maybe somewhat overwhelmed due to Jenner’s two babies and ex-partner Travis Scott. Also, the actor might not be looking to commit to someone at the moment.

On the other hand, Travis Scott is unhappy to see Kylie moving on. As per a report, the rapper is not thrilled about Kylie dating other people. Despite his feeling, he is still cordial to co-parent Stormi and Aire with her. For the unversed, Kylie and Travis dated on and off for years before their recent split. Kylie reportedly met Timothee at an event in Europe earlier this year. The two soon hit it off and enjoyed each other’s company. Moreover, Kylie’s family is supportive of her choices and want her to move on.

Let us know your views on Kylie and Timothee’s romance rumours in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Will Smith Pulled A Brutal Yet Hilarious Prank On His Wife Jada Pinkett Smith, By Showing A S*x Scene From Her Film To His Grandma, Here’s What Happened Next

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News