The ghosts of that fateful Parisian night in 2016 are stirring once more as Kim Kardashian prepares to take the stand against the gang that terrorized her.

It has been nine years since masked robbers bound, gagged, and left her locked in a penthouse bathroom before vanishing with $10 million in jewelry, most infamously, the $4 million engagement ring from Kanye West, and now justice is finally closing in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian’s Twelve: The Criminals Behind the Crime

The dozen defendants, dubbed “Kardashian’s Twelve” in a nod to the Ocean’s film franchise, are no longer behind bars, having been released from their high-security remand cells in the lead-up to the trial.

At the heart of this heist stands Aomar Aït Khedache, known as “Old Omar” among French reporters, who is a career criminal who has never shied away from admitting his role as the mastermind. Beside him is his longtime accomplice, Yunice Abbas, now 72, whose book, I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian, brazenly lays out his version of events. The French media has taken to calling them the Grandpa Robbers, a nickname that almost softens the reality of their crimes.

According to Daily Mail, the long-awaited trial is set to begin in April, with Kardashian taking the stand in May.

Kim Kardashian’s Personal War Against Kanye West

However, this highly publicized courtroom drama is unfolding against the backdrop of an even more personal war for the Skims founder. Her ongoing feud with ex-husband Kanye West has erupted into full view, dragging their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, into the storm.

The Yeezy founder recently defied Kardashian’s objections by featuring their eldest, North, in a song alongside Diddy, who himself is facing serious charges. The situation escalated further when reports emerged that Kardashian halted one of North’s visits, alarmed by the presence of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who are both under investigation for human trafficking.

Kim Kardashian “pulled the plug” on North’s visit to Kanye West last week after learning that Andrew & Tristan Tate would be arriving at the location, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/KpjwEPBfYH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 20, 2025

As tensions mount, West has taken his grievances to social media, launching scathing attacks on Kardashian’s parenting and accusing her of allowing a white woman to “control” their Black children. Whispers of a full custody bid are also swirling, with sources suggesting Kardashian and her children fear West’s mental state is deteriorating.

A High-Stakes Verdict Looms

This won’t be the first time Kardashian recounts the harrowing details of her Paris ordeal. Back in 2017, she endured eight grueling hours of testimony in New York, a process she later described as painfully slow due to the need for translation.

“It was just a really long thing because you have to explain it to a translator, and then the translator has to explain it to the judge. Then, she writes it with the clerk, and then they have to read what you wrote. You have to do it sentence by sentence,” she said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She added, “Going in there, I was so worked up wanting to explain it so quickly, and you just can’t do that,’ she recalled. ‘You just have to like be really slow and walk through the entire night like second by second and that was just really hard.”

And as for Aït Khedache, Abbas, and the rest of Kardashian’s alleged attackers are concerned, the trial represents their last stand. The overwhelming charges that they face, which include armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy, carry serious consequences, with the possibility of life behind bars.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Jim Carrey Wrote Himself A $10 Million Check Before He Was Famous—Here’s How It Became Reality

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News