Kanye West likes to stay in the news, mostly for something controversial. A few days back, an insider claimed that Ye was planning on getting his ex Kim Kardashian back while Bianca Censori’s divorce rumors were all over the media. But now the rapper has gone all out, calling Kim a s*x trafficker in his latest rant on social media. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ye and Bianca have been in the news since their marriage, and despite getting a divorce, Kim could not escape Ye completely. Kanye is the father of their four kids, so he will always be a part of their lives. It would be interesting to see whether Kim takes any action against him after his controversial post. Ye reportedly deleted the post from the social media handle X.

Kanye West’s X handle does not have the post where he rants against Kim Kardashian anymore. However, its screenshot has been posted by an X user, Mr Tea, and this has been published in a report by Hindustan Times. The Donda rapper wrote in all caps, “Kim Kardashian is a s*x trafficker. I don’t like that Twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown I would have expected more from Twigs Its fuck all you n*gg*s My soul is black And watch yall dont believe me and just say Im crazy.”

West did not stop at Kim; he dragged Kris Jenner into the ruckus. He brought up the s*x tape scandal and accused Kris of being involved in its leaking. He reportedly wrote, “The grandmother signed for the s*x tape.” He went ahead and called the Kardashians ‘s*x workers’. The reported rant also mentioned, “The Kardashians are s*x workers, and they s*x traffic all of the black children they strategically produce.” One would not do this when he wants to get back with Kim Kardashian.

The Page Six source previously claimed, “He’s conveniently forgotten all the ways he tormented her and truly believes it was his genius that built her empire. Logic doesn’t apply in Kanye’s world. He’s in total denial about where he stands with Kim and is fixated on how he can get her back.”

Kanye West goes off on Kim Kardashian 💀 pic.twitter.com/GtkWtjnHrU — Mr Tea (@Mrtea1k) March 20, 2025

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014, and the former filed for divorce in 2021. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, and a few months later, Ye married Bianca Censori in a hush-hush ceremony.

