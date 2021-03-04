Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be keeping her house in Hidden Hills, California, post her divorce from musician Kanye West.

“She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” an insider was quoted told US weekly.

“There was never a question — Kim was going to keep the home,” the insider added. The house is close to where the rest of her family lives in Calabasas, California.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce with West after seven years of marriage, and together the couple has four kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and the 21-year-old Psalm.

According to the report, although Kanye designed the home, he stayed in Wyoming for the majority of 2020 due to their marital problems.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian might have filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West recently, but according to sources, trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice.

A source told US Weekly, “The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice.”

“They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments,” the source added saying that it took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.

