The Kardashian-Jenner family stays relevant because of everything that happens in the private and personal lives. Of all the siblings, the one who shies away from sharing a lot of her personal life is Kendal Jenner, and recently she shocked her family with a couple of surprising news.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh, the sister played a game of Truth and Dare. While at it, Kendall had to pull some pranks on her family that left the sisters on the couch red with laughter. Check it out below.

Advertisement

One of the first dares to come Kendall Jenner’s way was when she had to call mom Kris Jenner and tell her that she was pregnant. And being the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling to have no kids still, Kris appeared to fall for it and even headed over to pour herself a glass of champagne.

While Kendall Jenner wants to message and convey the ‘news,’ Kourtney Kardashian puts her foot down and says the dare demands a call. The telephonic conversation begins with Kendall and Kris Jenner starts with the model saying, “Hi mom. So I have a senario… I have not gotten my period in a little while and i was suppose to get it like last week.”

Kendall Jenner continues, “So I kinda got nervous and randomly took a test. And it came back positive. So i took another one and that also came back positive. And I’m literally like about to cry” But Kris responds positively to this news, saying, “That’s so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night.”

Kris further adds, “I’ll put on my clothes and get over there. Well, I’ll tell you, Kendall; you have to do whatever your heart tells you to do. I think it’s great news, but I’m your mom.” Both Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian then burst into laughter before telling her it’s all a prank. Responding to it, mama Jenner says, “Oh f*ck. Oh brother, I’ll go put the champagne back on ice.”

Another highlight of the Kardashian-Jenner sibling’s Truth and Dare game was when Kendall Jenner had to share her’ engagement news’ on the family group. Borrowing a diamond ring from a lady on sets, Kendall snaps a pic before sending it to the fam on chat.

While Kourtney Kardashian states Khloe Kardashian will write a novel about it, their responses showed how well the sisters know each other. Kylie Jenner immediately picked up the phone and out Kendall, saying, “You’re lying,” while also adding that the ring “doesn’t fit you.”

While Kim Kardashian West also calls in to confirm the news, Khloe says over the phone, “That’s so stupid, why would you do that to us?” Replying to this, Kourtney says, “Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes.”

Check out Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian playing Truth or Dare here:

What did you think of this Kardashian-Jenner family fun?

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is In The Mood For Golf & Her Sportswoman Avatar Is Eye-Popping!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube