In a candid conversation with The Times’ Culture magazine, the Oscar-winning actress, Kate Winslet shared how some actors—both established and just starting out—are terrified that their sexuality could keep them from landing straight roles.

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know—some well-known, some starting out—who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that’s f—ed up,” Kate Winslet said, shedding light on a pervasive fear. The actress revealed a striking example: a well-known actor recently signed with an American agent who advised against publicizing his bisexuality. “I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality,” she added. “It’s painful. Because they fear being found out.”

Winslet stressed that the stigma is especially harsh for men. “It’s bad news,” she said, reflecting on the struggles that many gay male actors continue to face in an industry that often doesn’t support authenticity. This conversation came as Winslet was promoting her role in Ammonite, a romantic drama in which she plays British paleontologist Mary Anning, who embarks on a passionate love affair with Charlotte Murchison, portrayed by Saoirse Ronan.

Speaking on the challenges of casting in LGBTQ roles, Winslet highlighted the ongoing importance of the conversation about straight actors playing gay roles. “I hope there will come a time when it is automatic that [gay] actors get those parts and you wouldn’t have to put punchy film stars in to get it made,” she said. For her, the role in Ammonite wasn’t just about playing a character; it was about bringing an LGBTQ story to a wider audience.

“I could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from somebody, but I’m done with not being honest about what my real opinions are,” Winslet confessed. “I know the part was never offered to anybody else. In taking this part, I had an opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story into living rooms.” By stepping into the role of Mary Anning, Winslet took a bold step in normalizing LGBTQ representation on-screen.

Winslet’s openness about the issue further underscores a critical need for change in the entertainment industry. The actor’s words serve as a reminder that, even in an era of growing visibility, fear still holds a powerful grip over many in Hollywood. Hopefully, conversations like this will help dismantle the barriers that prevent talent from fully embracing their identities—and that, one day, the fear of being “found out” will become a thing of the past.

