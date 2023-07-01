American rap sensation Kanye West is said to be limiting contact with his ex-wife, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her family to avoid drama as he is holidaying with his new wife Bianca Censori.

According to The Sun, he’s been co-parenting with Kim since the divorce was finalised, but he’s limiting communication with the Kardashians and the outside world while away.”

Ye only uses Wi-Fi on his cell phone so he’s not receiving texts and calls straight away and isn’t scrolling on social media and seeing people’s opinions or any backlash.

The Sun further added that he and Bianca are madly in love and seem to be really great for each other, they are letting nothing destroy their peace at the moment and have moved on.

As per The Mirror, Kim admitted she has been finding things tough with Kanye and confessed he is “so different than the person that I married.”

Furthermore, in order to avoid adding any more fuel to the fire, the rapper has chosen to keep a low-fi presence as he vacations in Tokyo with Bianca, along with his 10-year-old daughter North West and Bianca’s sister Angelina Censori.

Bianca and Kanye got married in a private ceremony back in January, two months after he divorced Kim Kardashian.

Since his new marriage, Kanye and Bianca have been spotted on a number of romantic dates, with Bianca holding hands with his daughter North at his surprise birthday party earlier this month.

