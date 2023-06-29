Kim Kardashian took her glam squad with her to prepare her for her official driving licence photograph.

The Skims founder and style icon was joined by hairstylist Chris Appleton and the rest of her beauty team to make sure she was looking her best for the “most important picture of your life”.

Arriving at the California DMV, she said on the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu: “I swear this is where I came to get my license.”

Chris told the producer: “Today we are with Kim and we’re getting her driving-license-picture-ready.” And Kim’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada could be heard giggling.

Defending the reality star, Chris said: “It’s a big deal because you have to live with it for a long time.”

He added: “Too many people live with driving licenses which are not cute, so we need to make sure it’s right.

“No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back.”

A producer said to Kim: “I love that you’re glamming for the photo.”

And she replied: “I mean, this is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life.”

The 42-year-old star then took a swipe at her sister Kourtney Kardashian after the photograph nailed the shot after two takes, quipping: “First is the worst, second is the best. That’s why I’m the second child.”

Kim and Kourtney have fallen out after the latter accused her sister of “copying” the style of her lavish Italian wedding, which was hosted by Dolce and Gabbana.

Kourtney, 44, told her 27-year-old sister Kendall Jenner: “So Kim is in Milan, you know, doing this whole Kim/Dolce and Gabbana, Ciao, Kim, living la dolce vita, whatever.”

Kourtney, who wore a white Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and custom lace veil for her Portofino nuptials in May 2022, insisted that when she decided to work with the designers on her wedding attire it “wasn’t even about business”.

She went on: “It’s not like I did their campaign and she did their campaign right after.

“It’s my actual wedding. That wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.”

Kourtney added Kim always has “such an abundance” of “opportunities” for partnerships, but the Dolce deal seemed to take “precedence over hurting” her.

She said: “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

Kourtney took “references” from Dolce and Gabbana’s 1990s archives when it came time to plan her wedding outfits for her big day with rocker Travis, 47, and Kim did the same for her collection.

The Lemme founder also claimed no one informed her that Kim was working on a project with the luxury label, saying that Kris “never mentioned it”.

Kourtney went on: “While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn’t know about, and she had called me and said she was doing a Skims collab with Dolce and Gabbana.”

Kourtney said: “She sees it as, like, the dollar signs.”

Kendall replied: “I see both sides. I could see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on.

“As sisters, we also have to understand when someone has a job or someone’s getting paid a lot of money to do something, we have to try and see where this can work for both of us, I guess.”

Kim said she “couldn’t have been more mindful” about the collaboration, saying she avoided incorporating specific looks “out of respect for Kourtney”.

