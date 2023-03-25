As twisted as it may be, the audience wants to see real-life Law and Order featuring famous celebs. Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, became a global issue in 2022. Their trial was streamed live on social media and is available as a show on Discovery Plus. The actress currently facing the heat and garnering all attention is Gwyneth Paltrow.

A retired optometrist is suing her, Terry Sanderson, is suing the actress for $300,000. Their trial is getting more complex by the day and is being filmed inside the courtroom. Interestingly, Benjamin Chew, who was part of Johnny’s legal team in his trial against Amber Heard, has recently given strong advice to Paltrow. Scroll on to learn everything about the trail and Chew’s advice.

Sanderson has accused Gwyneth Paltrow of crashing into him at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016 and causing medical injuries. He has complained that Paltrow slammed into him from behind and caused a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries. Initially, he had demanded $3 million, which he later reduced after Paltrow countersued him for $1 for ‘symbolic damages’ plus legal fees. According to Paltrow, it was Sanderson who crashed into her from behind.

Gwyneth Paltrow is not happy that the lawsuit is being filmed. She often covers her face with a blue notebook as a sign of protest. Benjamin Chew appeared recently on CourtTV and said that she’s coming across as an arrogant woman because of her actions. He said, “The court has the public square. This isn’t a family vacation away from the crowds when you have a legitimate expectation of privacy. This is a courthouse. She needs to lose that blue notebook, I think it comes across as imperious”

Benjamin Chew also added that Paltrow needs to stop sulking and take charge. He said, “She’s not merely a defendant, she also has her own counterclaim, albeit a symbolic one, so she has to be and act like any other litigate in the courtroom. I think she and her lawyer do her no service when she’s playing the part of a prima donna and looking like a sad sack when she’s sitting there at the stand.”

He also pointed out an incident where Gwyneth did not rise for the judge when he entered the room. Benjamin called it disrespectful and careless behaviour, which she needed to work on.

Well, all we can say is that justice will prevail!

