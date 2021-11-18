There is a Jack Sparrow project underdevelopment without Johnny Depp as the iconic pirate. After the whole feud between Amber Heard and Depp, the actor lost many big roles. However, as the events unturned, he got several parts back but left behind the one is most known for. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is moving forward without the Edward Scissorhands actor.

Previously, Depp hit the headlines after he won the bid for Heard’s phone records to prove that the assault photos were phoney. As per the reports, the actor has alleged that Heard has doctored photos to make it look as if the actor assaulted her.

Now, as per Giants Freakin Robots that Disney is developing a project based on Jack Sparrow from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. However, it will not be having Johnny Depp in it. If the rumours are true, then this may come as a bold move considering the fans have grown fond of the character being played by The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star.

However, the reports don’t mention any more detail regarding the Jack Sparrow project and don’t state who will be taking up the mantle, if not Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, several actors have spoken in support of the actor and against the ‘cancel culture’, including Dakota Johnson.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them. I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time,” she said while referring to her work with ‘cancelled’ male actors such as Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer.

“I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad. I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people,” she added while talking about Johnny Depp and the ‘cancel culture.’

