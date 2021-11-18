As much as Tom Holland and Zendaya make the headlines for their movies – Spider-Man: No Way Home at the moment – the duo are also in the news for their (alleged) romance. Rumours of their closeness first started doing the round during the first Spider-Man flick and pictures of them sharing a kiss while travelling leaked in July this year is only cementing it.

Advertisement

While both Tom & Zen have maintained silence about their relationship aka not made an official announcement yet, the duo have spent a lot of time together. Be it celebrating the Fourth of July or praising each other during interviews, the two are always there by each other’s side.

Advertisement

Now, in a recent interview for a magazine cover, the 25-year-old discussed how he and his Spider-Man love interest felt when photos of them kissing were released. While Tom Holland slammed the reporters for clicking and sharing their private moment, Zendaya too has spoken about it.

While talking to GQ for their GQ’s Men of the Year edition cover, Tom Holland shared his feeling on his and Zendaya’s kissing pictures going viral. The Avenger star said, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.” (As reported by Entertainment Tonight).

That’s not all, Tom further slammed the paparazzi for invading his privacy saying, “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.” Meanwhile, Holland gushed about Zendaya, adding that she’s been “important” in his life in recent years.

Tom isn’t the only one uncomfortable by this invasion of privacy. Zendaya too told the magazine that allowing strangers into her intimate life is “confusing and invasive.” The Euphoria actress told ET, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.” She continued, “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

The site further reported that Tom Holland said the couple would consider sharing specifics about their relationship when the time is perfect, in order to keep their personal life private.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Trolled For Throwing A Squid Game Themed Party; Netizen Says, “There’s Something Super F*cked Up & Weird”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube