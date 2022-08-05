Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is one of the most popular stars in American cinema and has a massive fan base. He is one of the most loved stars in the industry. Christina Ricci recently revealed how the actor explained her Homosexuality in simplest terms when she was only nine years old.

For the unversed, Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder and Christina worked together 1990 film Mermaids. At that time Christina was only nine years old and had heard someone mention Homophobic on the set. The actress then went to Winona to know what homophobic meant.

Christina Ricci, who is currently promoting her latest season of the web series Yellowjackets, recalled her interaction with Johnny Depp during an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live show. As reported by Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Johnny (Depp) is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine. There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, ‘Oh, well he might be homophobic.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is.’ And, and I was in Winona’s (Ryder) trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how…’ so she put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained it to me.”

Christina further narrated, “And (in) like the simplest terms. He was like, ‘It’s when a man wants to have s*x with a man. And when a woman wants to have s*x with a woman,’ and I was like, ‘Ah, okay.'”

Johnny Depp has been in the headlines ever since he filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The much publicised trial left everyone shocked as serious allegations were leveled against each other. While the court trial ended a few weeks ago, it is far from over.

Recently, 6000 pages document of their defamation case was made public over the weekend. Depp’s former partner Ellen Barkin and his assistant Stephen Deuters’s testimony at the court hearing are going viral now.

