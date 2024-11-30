While Johnny Depp was locked in, playing Hunter S. Thompson’s wild alter ego, Raoul Duke, with laser focus, del Toro was off the rails, diving headfirst into his chaotic method of acting as Dr. Gonzo. And let’s just say Depp didn’t precisely vibe with that—especially when del Toro’s unpredictable antics started messing with the flow on set.

Director Terry Gilliam spilled the tea in a 2019 interview with Far Out, revealing just how much tension there was between his two leading men. “Johnny knew exactly what he was doing, but Benicio was almost completely out of control,” Gilliam recalled. And that “out of control” vibe? Yeah, it didn’t sit well with anyone on set. Gilliam shared that the crew was frequently on edge with del Toro’s free-wheeling approach. “The continuity girl was shouting, ‘What the f*ck is he doing?’” and the sound guy wasn’t having it either. Let’s just say Benicio wasn’t winning any popularity contests behind the scenes.

But while del Toro was going off the rails, Depp was all about precision. “Johnny is so clean, crazy, and down the line,” Gilliam said, contrasting Depp’s methodical performance with del Toro’s more unpredictable energy. The two styles weren’t just different; they clashed hard, especially during the film’s wild drug binge scenes. Depp even found himself frustrated by del Toro’s improvisational style, with his material often being cut because it didn’t match up to Benicio’s manic energy.

Depp’s exasperation peaked when he tried to take control of the shooting schedule. Gilliam explained, “Johnny was getting so pissed off with Benicio. He was always asking, ‘What’s Benicio doing now?’” When Gilliam suggested shooting del Toro’s scenes first so Depp could react to his chaotic energy, Depp didn’t have it. “No. I want to go first. I know what I’m doing, and I don’t care what he’s doing,” Depp shot back, gritting his teeth. Yeah, it’s safe to say the two weren’t exactly exchanging Christmas cards.

But here’s the kicker—Gilliam believed the friction helped the film despite the tension. That raw, uncomfortable energy between Depp and del Toro translated into something electric on-screen. “That tension ended up being a good thing because it kept the whole thing alive,” Gilliam mused. And in the end, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas became a cult classic, chaos and all. The madness? It worked.

