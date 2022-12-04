Set to unleash mayhem on screen, Lionsgate is teasing fans with a teaser poster of John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves looks fierce as he returns to screen as the famous Baba Yaga.

Soon after Lionsgate shared the poster of John Wick: Chapter 4 starring Keanu, social media went ablaze earning an impressive response among the franchise’s fans.

Earlier in November, Lionsgate launched the much-awaited trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4 where Keanu Reeves aka Baba Yaga is seen taking on his most lethal adversaries, looking deadly and dangerous as he takes on the fight against the High Table global to seek out the most powerful players in the underworld.

John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer has everything that a fan could ask for. Apart from slick action, it features a good use of colours, expansive frames with European architecture, and of course Keanu Reeves, who refuses to give up. No matter what you throw at him, the guy is gonna make a weapon out of it and will be out to kill in no time.

Releasing in theatres on 24th March 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4, the next venture is going to be a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

