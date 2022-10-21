Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend has admitted that he was not a great partner and was “selfish” during the initial phase of his relationship with his model wife Chrissy Teigen.

Speaking to the ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ podcast, John said, quoted by Female First UK: “I think I was more selfish then. I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her. I was still selfish. I was in my mid 20s, still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

Female First UK further states that John Legend explained how they are in a much better place at this point in their relationship.

John Legend added: “Once you really figure out that you love someone and you really love so much about them and you really want to make it work with that person, like you have to decide, ‘I’m going to do the things that I need to do to be a good partner in this relationship‘.”

“And I’ve just grown as a person ’cause of that too. When you stop being so selfish when you think about not only the joy you get from a situation and the pleasure you get from it, but you also think about your responsibility and your commitment in that situation.”

“I think you just grow, and you mature. I think part of it is just a matter of time. You need time to become that person you want to be.”

