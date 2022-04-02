Hollywood star Jim Carrey has announced that he’s retiring from acting. When revealing his plan in a new interview, the actor said that he feels he’s “done enough” after nearly five decades of his career.

Most recently Jim made all the headlines for his reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Turns out he is back in the news but for announcing his retirement.

During a conversation with Access Hollywood, the 60-year-old actor said, “I am retiring. I am being fairly serious.” Jim Carrey went on to explain, “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough,” Jim Carrey continued.

He then stressed, “I’ve done enough. I am enough.” Still, it might be an April Fool’s joke considering the timing.

The announcement of his retirement came after Jim made headlines as he weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s awkward confrontation at the Oscars. “I was sickened by the standing ovation (when Will later took home the award for Best Actor),” he told host Gayle King during an interview with ‘CBS Mornings’ on March 29.

“I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It really felt like, ‘Oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.'”

Carrey also said that if he’d been in Chris’ position, he’d do the same as Chris as he didn’t “want the hassle” that came with filing a police report.

However, the ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ star noted that he’d like to sue Will.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever,” he explained, “It’s going to be ubiquitous. You know, that insult is going to last a very long time.”

Jim Carrey then shared that he believed the moment “didn’t escalate.”

He elaborated, “It came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrating, and I wish him the best. I really do.”

The ‘Yes Man’ actor Jim Carrey then highlighted that he doesn’t have anything against Will “but that was not a good moment.”

