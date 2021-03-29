Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been in the headlines for the past few weeks owing to their break up rumours. Reports claimed that the two are going through a rough patch in their relationship and are making things work. The couple has been spending time in the Dominican Republic together.

Now the 51-year-old singer and actress shared a post from her Dominican Republic, where she is filming for her latest film with Josh Duhamel. The pop-diva is seen sporting a yellow bikini at the resort she’s staying at and blissfully sipped on a mimosa in a series of three videos she Instastoried from the hot tub.

Jennifer Lopez was also seen grooving to DJ Khaled’s 2020 song Popstar featuring her ex-flame, four-time Grammy winner Drake. She even gave her fans a 360-degree view of the land surrounding her luxurious seaside digs. Take a look at the pictures below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CM-Sgt0FOaq/

The two-time Grammy award-winning star and Drake famously embarked on a two-month, Las Vegas fling ending February 2017.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are trying to save their relationship after rumours kicked off that A-Rod may have cheated with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. As reported by The Sun, JLo’s friends revealed that A-Rod is trying to win her back with flowers, calls, and even promised to go to therapy. However, she still doesn’t trust him and the latter is pretending everything is okay between them.

A source said to the publication, “He is sending flowers, calling, flying to see her, but she feels it doesn’t make any sense to be together after hearing that he was talking to other women and discovering the NDA’s he had women sign. She loves Alex, but she can’t accept his cheating no matter what. He knows he has messed this up, and their future is crumbling. She’s working right now and doesn’t have time to deal with this.”

