Celebrity actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and Colombian singer Maluma performed songs from their upcoming rom-com ‘Marry Me’ in a virtual concert for the film on Thursday, February 3.

The two were seen as their characters of Kat Valdez and Bastian in the concert in front of a real-time Bitmoji audience. Bitmojis are the expressive cartoon avatars of Snapchat users.

The virtual concert was hosted by Snapchat in association with Universal. The event was developed by Oz.

The audience in attendance was able to engage with the experience in different ways, such as starting a wave in a crowd of hundreds of other Bitmoji attendees and releasing virtual doves into the arena when Jennifer Lopez performed a love song. Additionally, they were also able to trigger a series of lasers to sweep the stage and crowd for dramatic effect.

‘Marry Me’, directed by Kat Coiro, stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma. It tells the story of pop superstar Katalina Valdez, essayed by Jennifer Lopez, who realises that her love interest Bastian, played by Maluma, who is also her on-stage collaborator, is having a secret affair.

An emotionally devastated Kat impulsively decides to marry a stranger played by Owen Wilson, a taxi driver, who is attending one of her concerts. Does the marriage last? Around that question hinges the elements of drama and suspense in the movie.

Previously Ben Affleck was letting fans write their own versions of how he and singer-actress Jennifer Lopez got back together. Talking about how his reconciliation with his ex-fiancee came to be, the actor keeps his lips sealed, but teased that it’s “a great story.”

“One of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” Ben said in an interview with Wall Street Journal when asked about his romance with J. Lo, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added: “I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper.”

When pressed on how it restarted, the 49-year-old shared: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me.”

He goes on detailing where his life is at now: “One of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am – which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable.”

