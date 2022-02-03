Who doesn’t want to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s superhero movies? The production house has given us some of the most incredible actors in the history of cinema including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to name a few. In a recent interview, Channing Tatum revealed that he stopped watching Marvel films after his solo film ‘Gambit’ was cancelled. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Gambit was set up in 2016 and Channing fans were going gaga over the news. But the happiness was soon turned into sadness as when Disney acquired the rights for the character, the project got shelved.

In a recent interview with Variety, Channing Tatum spilled the beans on his Marvel project getting cancelled and revealed that he was really upset with it. In fact, the actor stopped watching the MCU movies post the incident.

Channing Tatum said, “Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized. I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven’t been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him.”

The Step Up actor revealed that he was all set to start shooting for the project and said, “We were right on the one-yard line,” he says. “We had cast the film. We’d opened up a production office. We were on our way to shoot in New Orleans. Disney had just gotten the X-Men (Gambit is a part of the X-Men universe) from Fox. I think they needed to redesign the X-Men from the ground up.”

And well, Channing Tatum has still not given up on the hope of playing this character in the MCU. We hope that Disney is listening to the actor and us and we can’t wait to see him making his big debut in Marvel soon!

