Nearly a week after the iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell requested for her music to be removed from Spotify, several of her albums remain available on the streaming service, reports ‘Variety’.

Last Thursday, Mitchell made the request in solidarity with her longtime friend and collaborator Neil Young as a form of protest against the streaming giant “spreading false information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them” through its hosting of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

All of Joni Mitchell’s albums released through Warner Music Group — running from the beginning of her career in the late 1960s up to 1982’s ‘Wild Things Run Fast’, then picking up again for two albums and a compilation spanning 1994-2000 — have been removed, all of her releases through Universal Music Group remain available to stream on the service, reports ‘Variety’.

The albums in question also are not widely considered to be among her classic work, so their presence on Spotify may be flying below the radar, ‘Variety’ notes.

Albums by fellow Spotify-deserters Nils Lofgren, Graham Nash and most recently, Stephen Stills and David Crosby, remain on the service, but they may still be in the midst of the removal process. But the fact that some of Mitchell’s albums have been removed — but not others — is curious, according to ‘Variety’.

