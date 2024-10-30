Jennifer Lawrence Was Called Ugly By Fashion Brand & Got Dumped As A Model?

Jennifer Lawrence is a household name in the Hollywood industry whose career skyrocketed to fame with her compelling performances in films like Silver Linings Playbook and The Hunger Games. But before her acting career took off, she briefly explored modeling as she struggled to make her way to Hollywood. Lawrence is known for her fun personality; however, her fellow models were not fond of her.

Jennifer Lawrence On Her Modeling Career

Jennifer Lawrence has established herself as one of the A-list stars in the Hollywood industry, even earning an Oscar. As much as the actress is loved by her fans today, she struggled as she used to model before officially becoming an actress.

During a throwback conversation with Conon O’Brien, she admitted that she modeled for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch. However, her pictures were never released. She said, “I did stuff for Abercrombie & Fitch, but you would never know because none of my pictures got released.”

Furthermore, the X-Men star revealed that she found this move “unbelievable.” Even when her agent contacted the brand about the issue, they didn’t respond with words but instead sent over her photos. Unfortunately, the images spoke volumes, making it clear why they had never featured her in their campaigns.

Why Were Jennifer Lawrence’s Model Pictures Never Published?

After Jennifer Lawrence learned that her modeling photos had not been published, she contacted the brand, who replied by sending her photos. Lawrence explained that there were multiple photos from the shoot where they were supposed to play football. While one of them gracefully attempted to catch the football, Lawrence was visibly energized, with “flared nostrils and a red face.” The Don’t Look Up actress quipped that one of the other models seemed wary of her energy, adding, “Get her away from me.”

