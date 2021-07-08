Jennifer Aniston makes a lot of noise over her romantic life. Rumours around her reconciliation with Brad Pitt keep surfacing online time and again. Apart from that, her romance with Justin Theroux has always been in the limelight too. David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc are amongst others she has been linked with. But did you know? She also dated Counting Crow’s Adam Duritz back in 1995! Read on for all the details.

It was Friends that brought unprecedented fame to Jennifer. She became a sensation as Rachel Green. Everything, starting from her talking style to her fashionista appearances are a rage till date! But Adam says, he was unaware of who the actress was!

During his appearance on VICE TV‘s Dark Side of the ’90s, Adam Duritz recalled his romance with Jennifer Aniston. He shared, “A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her. I honestly had no idea who she was, I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don’t think.”

It is very well known that Jennifer Aniston has no bad blood with any of her ex-partners. It seems the scenario is also the same with Adam Duritz as he called her, “really nice, really funny, really pretty.”

Adam also shared that their relationship did not last for a long period.

If gossip mill is to go by, soon after their split, Adam Duritz went onto date Jennifer’s Friends co-star and best friend Courteney Cox. There’s been no confirmation on the same till date!

Previously, Jennifer Aniston clarified that there was a spark but she and David Schwimmer never dated one another. The revelation was made during the Friends reunion special.

