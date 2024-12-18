Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, has sought to protect the rapper from the serious accusations against Sean Diddy Combs, stating that Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has no knowledge of the charges and emphasizing that their relationship was purely professional, with no deeper connection.

Jay-Z Apparently has No Connections to the Sex-trafficking Charges

Jay-Z’s attorney, speaking at the Roc Nation’s New York headquarters on Monday, emphasized that his client had no connection to the sex trafficking and racketeering charges for which Combs is er to stand trial.

“Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs’ case or Mr. Combs,” the lawyer stated. “They knew each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions, people know each other.”

He added, “At the Music Awards, they support each other. If you go to the NBA All Star game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work.”

“There is no closer association between any of them, that’s also a matter of fiction. That’s all that there is,” the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP lawyer continued. “He doesn’t know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case. And there’s nothing more to say.”

The 55-year-old rapper was named in a civil lawsuit last week that accused him of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Combs in 2000, following the MTV Video Music Awards. According to the legal documents, in the 2000 incident, “another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor.”

Jay-Z has strongly denied the allegations, condemning them, and has also criticized the girl’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, for what he described as an alleged “blackmail attempt.”

The Accuser Acknowledged Inconsistencies in the Lawsuit

The 38-year-old woman, who identifies herself as Jane Doe, remained anonymous and spoke with NBC News on Friday, where she admitted to several irregularities in the lawsuit she filed back in October.

Reflecting on the night the alleged incident occurred, she acknowledged that she had made some errors in her recollection. One key inconsistency involves her claim that her father came to pick her up after the alleged event. However, he has since stated that he does not recall this.

The alleged victim also stated that she spoke with Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden, but the band has since clarified that he was not in New York that night, as they were touring the midwest at the time.

In response, Carter’s attorneys have filed new motions in federal court, requesting eithed the dismissal of the case or the public disclosure of Jane Doe’s real name.

