Jared Leto Reveals As A Kid He Was Fired From A Job For Selling Weed: "I Was Just An Entrepreneur"

Actor Jared Leto, who stars in ‘House of Gucci’ alongside Lady Gaga, shared that he was dismissed from his job as a teenager for selling drugs.

He said: “I think audiences will be very surprised. It’s in theatres, which is fun to have a film that’s exclusively in theatres, and I’m excited about that because I love going to the movies. I actually worked at a movie theatre when I was a kid. And I got fired for selling weed out the back door. I was just an entrepreneur.”

The ‘Thirty Seconds to Mars’ frontman was speaking on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ when he made the admissions, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

TV host Ellen, 63, replied: “You were hustling. Trying to sell popcorn and weed at the same time. What’s wrong with that?” to which Jared jokingly replied: “They go well together, some say.”

The Academy Award winning-star has previously elaborated on his cannabis-selling past, as he explained to W Magazine back in 2014.

Jared Leto said: “My first professional job? It’s a toss-up if it was selling weed or working at a barbecue restaurant as a dishwasher. At the barbecue restaurant, I got paid $2.50 an hour and I had taxes taken out, which I’m fairly certain was illegal at the time. I was just happy to have a job. That meant freedom to me. The weed could have paid better than the dishwashing. The problem is, you know, is getting high on your own supply and breaking that golden rule.”

