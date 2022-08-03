Hollywood star Jane Fonda is “not proud” that she had a facelift and is unsure she would go under the knife again if she went back in time but she’s thankful she stopped having cosmetic surgery as she didn’t want to “look distorted”.

‘Grace and Frankie’ actress told America’s Vogue magazine, “We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible.” She admitted, “So, I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had (one). Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay,” she said.

Jane Fonda warned people not to get carried away if they do have cosmetic surgery, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She added: “You can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.”

These days, Fonda keeps her beauty regime simple.

Jane Fonda said, “I stay moisturised, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh.”

The ‘Nine to Five’ actress, who has been married three times in her life to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner, recently claimed s*x gets better for women as they get older “because they lose their fear of saying what they need.”

Jane Fonda shared: “Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need.”

She further divulged: “We waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ We don’t wanna do that… But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want’.”

