Singer Jack Garratt has revealed and he and his wife Sarah are bringing their two-year-long marriage to an end.

Advertisement

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans that he is “tired” and “anxious” as he is undergoing the proceedings of the divorce.

Advertisement

Jack Garratt wrote in the Instagram story: “I need to reset. I’m tired and anxious all the time. I’m trying to work viciously on new music, trying to get through a divorce without holding onto unhealthy feelings of resentment and betrayal.”

Garratt added: “I, like millions of us, am exhausted. I can only do this. Express the ways in which I am tired, I desperately want to do more.”

Jack Garratt also asked his followers to “reset” their lives together.

Garratt concluded: “Tell me how you’re tired. Let’s reset together and reactivate our fight before the weekend.”

Jack and Sarah tied the knot in 2018 in London.

Must Read: Spencer: Jack Farthing To Play Prince Charles Opposite Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana In The Royal Drama



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube