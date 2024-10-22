Venom has proven to be one of the most successful superhero franchises out of the MCU. The film series started Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) in 2018, achieving blockbuster success at the global box office.

Now that the Tom Hardy starrer is getting another sequel in the form of Venom: The Last Dance, fans must be wondering how to watch the films in chronological order. The timeline has become confusing after the cross-over between MCU and SSU, so we are here to help you.

Venom Film in Release Order

There are three Venom films so far, which were released in 2018, 2021, and 2024, respectively. So, the release order is as follows:

Venom (2018) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

However, that is not all, as Venom has had a cross-over with MCU’s Spider-Man in 2021. Tom Holland appeared as the superhero in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene, and Tom Hardy reprised his role as Eddie Brock in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s (2021) post-credits scene.

Venom Film in Chronological Order

Including Spider-Man: No Way Home in the timeline, the chronological order of the Venom films becomes:

Venom (2018) Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Venom (2018)

It all started with Venom, which introduced the audience to Eddie Brock, who bonded with the titular alien symbiote. The symbiote granted Eddie superhuman abilities while battling for control of his body. Together, they faced a corrupt corporation led by Carlton Drake, who wanted to use symbiotes for dangerous experiments.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

The second film was set one and a half years after the events of the first one. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) continued Eddie Brock’s story as he struggled to coexist with the symbiote. Their chaotic partnership was tested when Cletus Kasady, a psychotic serial killer, bonded with a more dangerous symbiote, Carnage.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home brought back various iconic heroes and villains from previous Spider-Man films. In the end-credits scene, we see Eddie Brock sitting at a bar and getting transferred from the MCU universe to its original universe.

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)

Venom: The Last Dance marks the last installment in the franchise. The film follows Eddie and the alien symbiote as dangerous individuals chase both from their respective worlds. The two finally have to make a deadly decision to save themselves. The film will arrive in cinemas on October 25, 2024.

