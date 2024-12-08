Of course, Mike Tyson’s larger-than-life personality and wild antics made him a fan favorite, especially for his knockout punches. Still, his unforgettable cameo in The Hangover made him a Hollywood star.

Interestingly, Tyson earned some serious cash for his cameo, and he didn’t stop there. Tyson has appeared in several other movies and shows, raking in money while showing off his scary and comedic chops. Let’s look at his appearances in the industry and how much it has added to his pocket over the years.

Mike Tyson’s Earning From Hollywood Career

Mike Tyson made a smart career move when he traded his boxing gloves for movie roles, raking in big bucks for his appearances. His most famous cameo came in The Hangover, where he played a hilarious version of himself. It got him $100,000 for this iconic scene, and he doubled that to $200,000 for the sequel, even though his role was more minor, as per Parade.

Tyson didn’t stop with comedy; he also took on a profound role in Ip Man 3, where he faced off against martial arts legend Donnie Yen. While we don’t know exactly what he was paid for that, considering the film grossed over $157 million worldwide, it’s safe to say Tyson’s paycheck matched its success. He also appeared in Rocky Balboa, blending his real-life boxing fame with Hollywood fiction. But hands down, his biggest paydays came from The Hangover franchise.

Mike Tyson on Hollywood Career

Of course, Mike Tyson had relished his boxing days, but his financial rewards of acting have been equally lauded. However, Tyson once admitted mixed feelings about his Hollywood career and transition from boxing.

In a throwback interview with Club Shay Shay, Tyson said, “I don’t know,w I just have friends that were directors,s and they say, ‘Hey Mike sit in this movie, hey Mike go do this, do that.’ And I was never getting paid for that stuff. , So I started acting and getting paid for it. The Hangover [Favorite Movie] big time. Yeah, put me back on my feet for a minute.”

His unexpected journey made him a Hollywood personality to be explored.

