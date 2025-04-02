Okay, I never thought I’d be comparing The Rings of Power and Star Wars in the same breath, but here we are. Who would’ve guessed that the epic fantasy world of Lord of the Rings could actually provide the perfect explanation for the weird, mystical Mortis Gods from Star Wars?

Yep, it sounds wild, but stick with me. The Rings of Power, a prequel to the iconic Lord of the Rings saga, digs deep into the ancient history of Galadriel and Sauron, weaving a story about power, corruption, and, of course, rings. And while this may seem totally unrelated to the Star Wars universe, one line of dialogue from The Rings of Power sheds light on something that Star Wars fans have been scratching their heads over for years: the Mortis Gods. Trust me, it makes sense, let’s break it down!

Connection Between The Rings of Power and the Mortis Gods

In The Rings of Power, the trio of Elven Rings is crafted with the intention of achieving balance. As the rings are forged by Celebrimbor, Galadriel, and Elrond, they discuss the reasoning behind the decision to create three rather than one or two.

Galadriel wisely points out, “One will always corrupt. Two will divide.” But it’s Celebrimbor who finishes the thought: “With three, there is balance.” This line is crucial, not just to the story of the rings but to understanding a broader concept, one that links directly to the Star Wars universe and the Mortis Gods.

The idea that balance requires three distinct but interconnected forces is key to both universes. In the case of the Mortis Gods in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we have The Father, The Son, and The Daughter, each embodying a different aspect of the Force, much like the three rings embody different facets of Elven magic and power.

The concept of balance through three figures aligns with a deeper understanding, possibly influenced by the Holy Trinity in Christian theology, where three equal entities work together to form a harmonious whole. Both The Rings of Power and Star Wars seem to suggest that it’s only through the presence of all three forces, light, dark, and balance, that true harmony can be achieved.

The Mortis Gods: Balance and Power, Until Chaos Struck

The concept of balance in The Rings of Power directly explains why the Mortis Gods in Star Wars: The Clone Wars had to be a trio. The Mortis Gods, the Father, the Daughter, and the Son, embody the light side, dark side, and balance of the Force. This trinity is essential for maintaining equilibrium, mirroring the logic behind the creation of the three Elven Rings.

Galadriel’s explanation in The Rings of Power that “one will always corrupt” and “two will divide” perfectly aligns with the dangers of having just one or two powerful forces in play.

For the Mortis Gods, the Father’s role as the center of balance prevented the extremes of light and dark from overwhelming each other. However, the Force is inherently binary in Star Wars, which makes a structure of three essential to maintain harmony.

This idea also intersects with the Jedi’s Chosen One prophecy, where Anakin Skywalker was said to bring balance by destroying the Sith. Yet, what Anakin ultimately does is throw that balance into chaos, especially on Mortis, where his presence leads to the deaths of all three gods.

This chaotic disruption by Anakin highlights why the Sith can never win, imbalance, by nature, is unsustainable. The trinity of balance in the Mortis Gods reflects the delicate nature of harmony in the Force, and how easily it can collapse when that balance is upset.

