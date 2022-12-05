Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren praise each other as they reunite on screen
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren praise each other as they reunite on screen

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are reuniting for the soon-to-release drama series ‘1923’ after first appearing together on screen 36 years ago.

‘1923’ is the prequel to ‘Yellowstone’ and sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir’s 1986 film ‘The Mosquito Coast’. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere, his respect for Mirren, 77, hasn’t wavered since then, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I admire her work and her person (now), and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Harrison Ford told multiple media outlets, including ‘People’.

