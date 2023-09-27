Actress Helen Flanagan had the perfect response after being cruelly shamed. She recently took to social media to share an important message for her fans about female empowerment.

Helen got quite the reaction with a glamorous video of her getting ready for a night out with her girlfriends, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

In the short clip, Helen Flanagan teamed a pink corset with a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans. The mum-of-three accessorised the 90s-inspired look with white sandals, a mauve purse and chunky gold earrings by Neima Row.

Helen Flanagan finished the video by spritzing herself with perfume before applying a slick of pink lipstick to her pout and adjusting her gifted top’s shoulder straps. “Love a Corset,” she captioned the post, adding that the special outfit had been put together to attend “Drinks with girls”. Doja Cat’s hit song, ‘Paint The Town Red’, was playing over the video.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, it didn’t take long for the clip to receive backlash from the actress’s followers. However, some of them expressed annoyance over her facial expressions. Fortunately, the cruel remarks from trolls were outweighed by a number of positive messages – many of which jumped to Helen’s defence.

“Some of the comments on here are vile! Don’t like what you’re looking at, unfollow her!” one fan urged. “Just because she’s a celebrity doesn’t give you the right to pass on your nasty opinions. Nothing nice to say, don’t say anything! She is happy and loves her body.”

Helen also appeared to clap back at the trolls, taking to her Instagram Story to share some words of inspiration for her fellow women.

“Compliment yourself. Get dressed up for yourself. Take yourself out and celebrate your life. A woman becomes a force when she learns to be her own best friend,” she wrote.

