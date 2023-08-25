It was October 2014 when Harry Styles’ crazy fans did the unimaginable. The One Direction bandmate – who has a crazy fan following across the globe, was only 20 years old when some of his fans decided to commemorate the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star for something people would normally icky. So what was it?

In October 2014, Harry’s fans erected a shrine in honour of the pop star puking while travelling on the freeway in America. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Daily Mail, on October 12, 2014, Harry Styles threw up on a Los Angeles freeway after enjoying a night out at Lily Allen’s afterparty at Nice Guy. As per the report, the ‘As It Was’ singer asked the driver of the black Audi he was in to pull over on the hard shoulder (breakdown lane) of the 101 freeway in Calabasas to feel better.

Reportedly, the then 20-year-old Harry Styles appeared tipsy, but according to those close to him, he wasn’t intoxicated as he is a law-abiding citizen and was too young to drink alcohol in the US. Commenting on it, Ed Sheeran told Metro, “If I’m being totally honest I’ve never seen him drink in America. And that’s not me being politically correct. He’s come round my flat and I’ve had a Corona and he’s had a diet coke.”

Following this incident, Harry’s fans went wild and headed to the location to erect a shrine in its honour. The superfans put up a sign at the location reading, “Harry Styles threw up here 10-12-14.”

Today (October 12) in 2014 – Harry makes history on the side of an LA freeway 🙈😂💗 pic.twitter.com/In0JmP49vN — This Day in 1D History (@todays1dhistory) October 12, 2022

While this Harry Styles’ puke location was made into a kind of a shrine, this wasn’t his first rodeo in emptying his tummy in public. In July 2013, the One Direction heartthrob vomited on stage in Pittsburgh. It was because he had simply overeaten before the show – his words, not ours.

For more news, updates and throwback stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dua Lipa Gives A Savage Response To Whether She Is Planning To Have Kids: “The Only Baby I’m Thinking About Is My Album…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News