COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started all over the world. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take precautions to avoid the infection and its spread. Using a mask is still one of the easiest ways to solve the purpose and the US which is the most affected country by the pandemic is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. The latest is that WarnerMedia has collaborated with the Ad Council and the CDC to create a new ‘Mask Up America’ campaign featuring onscreen star characters like Harry Potter, Wonder Woman and others.

Advertisement

Reportedly the ad is a part of the Ad council’s wider ‘Mask Up’ initiative. Apart from Wonder Woman and Harry Potter, it also features Neo from The Matrix, the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings, a few DC superheroes and even the leads from Casablanca.

Watch out below as all of them send out the message of “Mask Up America”

Advertisement

Now, what will motivate you to wear a mask, if this doesn’t?

“We are so grateful to the WarnerMedia team for their commitment to educating Americans on the importance of wearing a face mask to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19,” said Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman.

“We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message.” the statement by the president added.

Dennis Williams, the SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility over at WarnerMedia also opened up about the same and said, “WarnerMedia is proud to help educate and inform our fans about the importance of mask-wearing during this pandemic,”

“Wearing a mask is an effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19. We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit. Mask wearing is a simple step we all can take to show up and support our communities during this difficult time.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: Learn The Art Of Being Quirkiest On Instagram From Rachel Green

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube