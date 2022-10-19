Tom Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. Even though his character in the books is really abrasive and evil, the same isn’t the case in real life and he is close friends with the cast, especially Emma Watson. But Tom Felton still feels guilty for one thing he did to Emma Watson. Read on to find out what!

Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s fans know that the latter is just 3 years older than Watson. Earlier Watson had revealed that she had a crush on Felton when she was younger. Felton reveals that when this incident took place with Watson, she was just 9 years old while he was 12.

Independent UK reports that in his memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Tom Felton talks about the reason he feels deeply “ashamed” of the time he laughed at kid Emma Watson on the Harry Potter sets. He wrote that one day they came to know that the 9 year old Emma Watson was doing a dance performance and wanted to show her castmates. Felton penned:

“We were predictably dismissive. We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show, and the sniggers grew louder as she danced. We were just being s***ty boys, largely out of awkwardness and because we thought taking the piss was cool, but Emma was visibly upset by our thoughtless reaction. I did feel like a bit of a d***, and rightly so.”

Tom Felton explained that he later apologised to Emma Watson for his behaviour. But he still didn’t feel quite at peace. He wrote, “Everybody moved on. It was just a stupid, teenage act of thoughtlessness, the sort of thing that happens every day. So why does that moment stick in my memory? Why is it so painful for me to recall? The answer, I think, is that I’ve grown to understand with the passing of the years that of all of us, Emma had the most to deal with, the most difficult situation to negotiate, and from the earliest age.”

Tom elaborated further, “That’s why I feel ashamed by the memory of our behavior and that’s why I’m glad that our friendship did not founder on the rocks of my insensitivity, but became something deeper. A touchstone for both of our lives.”

What do you think of Tom Felton’s initial behaviour and later reflection on the matter with Emma Watson? Let us know.

