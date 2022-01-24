“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint loves the “attitude” and “confidence” of Noel and Liam Gallagher, and he wishes he also had the ability to “just not care”.

He said: “I wish I was a Gallagher. I actually wish I was a Gallagher more than I wish I was in a band. I love their attitude. I wish I had that confidence. That ability to just not care.

“I’ve never met them. I was supposed to the day they split up. I think I live close to one of them so I’ve probably seen the back of Liam Gallagher’s head or something.”

The 33-year-old actor went to his first-ever music gig alongside his “Harry Potter” co-star Emma Watson, when he was just 11 years old, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He went to watch Shakira at Wembley Arena in London, and he even got the chance to meet the chart-topping pop star.

He told NME: “I went with Emma. I’d never been to a gig like that. I’d been to, like, banger racing previously. That’s the only time I think I’d seen any sort of mass gathering of people there just to watch one thing.”

Grint didn’t know any of Shakira’s songs at the time, but he enjoyed the experience and described meeting the blonde beauty as a “very memorable” moment.

He said: “I didn’t really know any songs, but she was great. Very memorable. We met her afterwards. I was an 11 year old boy, so there was a lot going on. That time of my life was very exciting.”

Rupert Grint had previously spoken about the relationship he shares with author JK Rowling, who wrote the stories that helped propel him to fame.

Chatting with The Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actor said: “I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.”

Grint is likely referring to some of the tweets that Rowling has put out, as well as others she has retweeted and liked, that trans rights activists say hurt their cause and in turn, the lives of those who are trans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The author had previously tweeted: “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”

Grint had spoken out in support of the trans community back in 2020, issuing a statement to Us Weekly that said: “I firmly stand with the trans community. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

