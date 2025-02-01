Hailey Bieber is reportedly feeling the weight of her marriage to Justin Bieber, with friends suggesting that she has “put up with a lot” and may need to consider leaving him.

The 28-year-old Rhode business woman recently shared a striking image of herself wearing white underwear during a shoot for her makeup brand, Rhode, yet she kept on her matching heels, exuding a sense of confidence despite the personal turmoil.

“Just a girl who needs her Peptide Lip Shape 👄 our new @rhode lip contour. Available 1/30 🍸 📸,” she captioned the post.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Growing Divorce Rumors

There has been growing speculation about the power couple’s marriage, especially after reports surfaced earlier this month hinting at a possible divorce. Justin, 30, seemed to add fuel to the fire during a recent solo outing in New York, where he appeared somewhat disheveled.

The ‘Peaches’ singer’s buzzcut and hollow-eyed expression left many fans concerned, with some pointing out his blank, seemingly angry demeanor as he walked through the city streets.

Fans Reacted to Justin Bieber’s Appearance

As Justin wandered through the Big Apple, his baby blue phone case in hand, he appeared lost in thought, even sticking his tongue out as if caught in an intense moment.

Fans quickly took to social media, noticing his solitude, with one person commenting, “So Hailey not there” while another remarked, “Angry looks sexy on him,” further fueling the mystery surrounding the couple’s relationship.

With a baby boy together and increasing public speculation, the future of their marriage remains uncertain, leaving fans to wonder what will happen next.

