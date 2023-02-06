Grammys 2023: Harry Styles Wins Big With Best Pop Vocal Album For 'Harry's House'

Former One Direction member Harry Styles took home the Best Pop Vocal Album title for his studio album ‘Harry’s House’ at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

He edged out ‘Voyage’ by ABBA, ’30’ by Adele, ‘Music of the Spheres’ by Coldplay and ‘Special’ by Lizzo to bag the honour.

Harry Styles described making ‘Harry’s House’ with two of his best friends as “the greatest experience of my life” and playing it for people “the greatest joy I could’ve asked for”.

This year, Harry Styles was nominated in six categories; in addition to Best Pop Vocal Album, he received recognition for Album of the Year (‘Harry’s House’), Record of the Year (‘As It Was’), Song of the Year (‘As It Was’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘As It Was’), and Best Music Video (‘As It Was’).

‘Harry’s House’ also won for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

Congratulations, Harry Styles! Very well deserved.

