Actress Viola Davis is the fresh inductee to the group of EGOT winners. EGOT signifies a recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award. Davis is the 18th person to achieve EGOT status, joining the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber and John Gielgud.

She won her first Grammy at the 65th annual Grammy Awards for her audiobook recording of her memoir, ‘Finding Me’.

“I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola,” Davis said on stage at the ceremony in Los Angeles. “To honour her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey — I just EGOT!”

The Woman King actor Viola Davis previously won an Emmy for her role in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’, an Oscar for ‘Fences’ and two Tony awards for ‘King Hedley III’ and ‘Fences’.

She is the third Black female EGOT winner, after Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson. The musician John Legend became the first Black male EGOT winner and joint youngest at the age of 39 in 2018.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognizes the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, were held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

