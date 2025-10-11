Good Boy has turned into more than a horror hit. Indy, the expressive dog who leads the film, is now aiming for Hollywood’s highest honor. After its warm reception at the SXSW Film Festival, Good Boy opened in US theatres on October 3rd and collected $2.3 million in its first three days. The movie tells its story through Indy’s eyes, and both critics and audiences have called his performance the highlight of the film. At SXSW, he even walked away with a unique “Howl of Fame” award, created by festival organizers especially for him.

Indy’s Oscar Campaign Shakes Up Hollywood Traditions

The four-legged PAWformer has now turned his focus toward the biggest stage in cinema. According to a report from Screenrant, Indy the dog has sent a letter to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, asking to “recognize the rich and complex contributions of our canine thespians,” in the Best Actor category at the 98th Annual Academy Awards.

The letter also mentioned memorable performances by animal stars in films like White Fang from 1991 and War Horse from 201, reminding that they “remain largely absent from your yearly accolades, unrecognized for our craft, and left in my smaller but still adequate house by the academy at large.”

A New Push For Recognition Beyond Human Performances

The Academy, known for moving slowly when it comes to new categories, has recently agreed to introduce an award for Achievement in Stunt Design starting with the 2028 ceremony, a result of years of pressure from within the industry. That victory gives some hope to campaigns like Indy’s, though the odds of a dog landing a Best Actor nomination this year remain slim.

Will Good Boy’s Indy Inspire Change In The Oscars?

In time, perhaps the success of Good Boy will open a new path for animal actors. Indy’s record-breaking run has already made history, and if his dream continues to gain support, future ceremonies may one day see more paws on the red carpet alongside the stars who speak for them.

