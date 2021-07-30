Advertisement

George Clooney and Amal Clooney, the gorgeous couple of Hollywood, have swayed all of their fans with their charm. The happily married couple run the Clooney Foundation of Justice and have time and again helped those in need. Recently, Clooney’s villa in Lake Como was lashed by mud due to the flooding. The couple and their two kids were trapped inside the Italian villa.

The flood turned the road outside their home into a river full of debris that blocked many doors. However, the sun finally shone on the Clooney’s as they broke the good news. The Ocean’s Eleven actor and the human rights lawyer are expecting their third baby together, as reported by DailyMail.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney share twins Ella and Alexander. They welcomed the twins four years ago after getting married at a lavish Venice ceremony in 2014. According to DailyMail, an insider has claimed that the happy couple has already told their close friends during a dinner party near their Italian villa on July 4th. George and Amal had taken their children to Lake Como before the twin’s fourth birthday, reported DailyMail. The couple were spotted out with their friends on an outing on July 20 where Amal wore a form-fitting white dress.

A source has also told OK! US, “Amal’s said to be past her first trimester. She’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.” Another source told E! News that the family “haven’t been there in two years but they’ll be spending the summer at their family home, Villa Oleandra. They brought along their giant St. Bernard puppy, Rosie. They will be spending as much of the summer as they can in Lake Como.” while talking about George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

The Hollywood hunk spoke about how his life changed when he became a father, earlier in March. He said, “I don’t think anyone is ever going to say at the end of the day ‘God, I wish we’d done two more interesting films’ rather than ‘God, I’m really glad I spent this time with my kids or I did this with my kids.”

While speaking to AARP The Magazine in December, Clooney talked about naming their twins and being famous parents amongst other things. He said, “I didn’t want, like, weird-a*s names for our kids. They’re already going to have enough trouble. It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful…

“It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful. Paul Newman’s son killed himself. Gregory Peck’s son killed himself. Bing Crosby had two sons kill themselves, Clooney added. I have an advantage because I’m so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I’ll literally be gumming bread.”

While talking about George Clooney and Amal Clooney, the source also told OK! US, “George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone.” The couple were unsure if they could have more kids, the Insider added, and the news “was met with well-wishes all around. George was so proud, and Amal was glowing”.

