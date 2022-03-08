Westeros is right now the most hustling space as we speak. The bosses at HBO have already dug their teeth deep into churning out multiple spin-offs from their most lucrative property Game Of Thrones. By mid-2021 the buzz was that as many as 5 spin-offs (including House Of The Dragon) were on the table with two more in advance stages of getting the green signal. But one of the mysteries and possibilities was also around whether David Benioff and D.B. Weiss return to Westeros or not.

Advertisement

For the unversed, both David and Weiss are the men who deserve a big chunk of credit for making Game Of Thrones what it is today. They entered Westeros in 2011 and stood with their successful show until the final and the most controversial season 8. Having a successful run for a decade, the show in no time became the biggest hit on TV across the globe.

Advertisement

In that case, one would expect HBO to bring that back and make them the showrunners for at least one of the planned Spin-offs. But turns out both, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss don’t want to return.

Apart from House Of The Dragon, HBO is confirmed working on 10,000 Ships and Dunk & Egg and have also added writers to their staff. Talking about whether they would return to the game, the Game Of Thrones Creators said, “All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show. When I say 11 years, it was full-on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years. It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved within that world that we lived.

They added, “It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else — building lots of something elses. We never saw more Game of Thrones shows [as] something that made sense for us to be involved with, given where we were just as people at the time we were done with the original.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Zoë Kravitz On Problematic ‘Dark Knight Rises’ Rejection: “Don’t Know If It Came Directly From Christopher Nolan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube