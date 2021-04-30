Today Wonder Woman Gal Gadot turns a year older. The Israelis native is a superhero on-screen and off-screen – she played the Amazon princess while pregnant with her second child. But did you know this DCEU actress could have very well been an MCU superhero before even landing the warrior princess role? And the Marvel character she could have played is still alive.

Advertisement

Wondering what we are talking about? Well, celebrating the Justice League actress’ birthday, we decided to bring you some unknown trivia about her and this is one we came across. In a past interview, the actress revealed she was once given the opportunity to play a blue character that required her to shave her head bald. Ring any bells? The only character that fits this description is that of MCU’s Nebula aka Thanos’ adoptive daughter, and Gamora’s sister.

Advertisement

In a May 2013 interview conducted by Reshet. tv, Gal Gadot spoke about a role where she would be required to shave my head and be covered in blue paint. While describing her life as an actress, she told the channel in Hebrew, “It’s a very complicated life, because you live from role to role, and you never know when your next role will be. So when you work, me at least, I am the most grateful, and the most, you know, enjoying it, because it’s not obvious.”

Gal Gadot then further added, “Especially taking part in such crazy productions, really, it’s like… I don’t know. And that’s what… There are all sorts of options and all sorts of possibilities. I have the option now for a role where I will have to shave my head and they will colour me in blue paint. I swear to you.”

Even though she didn’t say it was the role of MCU’s Nebula, our guess is towards this daughter of Thanos as we haven’t seen any other female go bald and be blue from head to toe. Another variable pointing in this direction is that this interview was posted online on May 19, 2013, and on May 31, 2013, it was officially announced that Karen Gillan joined the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy as Nebula.

Gal Gadot was zeroed in to play the Amazon Prince, Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman on December 4, 2013, in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Can you imagine what would have happened if she had auditioned for the rival studio’s GOTG and landed it!

Now, this is some amazing trivia to know on the actress’ birthday day! Happy Birthday, Gal Gadot.

Must Read: Billboard Music Awards 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd Dominates With 16 Mentions, Close On Heels Are Drake & Bad Bunny – See The Complete List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube