Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are some of the cutest couples of Tinseltown. The two got married recently but they raised eyebrows since their joint performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in 2015. It was later confirmed that they are dating, and after several years of their romance-filled relationship, they have finally tied the knot.

The duo has a huge fanbase who adore them as neither Stefani nor Shelton can stop praising each other. The two have showered each other with love on social media and performed several songs too. Anyone will take a look at them and label them as the perfect couple.

There is no denying that they are perfect for each other, but there have been times when they even faced controversies. There have been several reports on the crazy demands put forth by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton while backstage on talk shows. As per the reports, Stefani demands her room to have a bright, white light while on tours. Whereas the country boy requires at least half a gallon of 2% milk to be made available to him wherever he is scheduled to perform.

That is some specific demands made by someone. However, the list of these outlandish orders doesn’t end here. Gwen Stefani makes sure that she keeps a track of her healthy lifestyle and demands to have three organic cucumbers made available backstage. While Blake Shelton needs his sugar-free Red Bull and 5-hour Energy to keep energized, states the report.

On top of that, the No Doubt member’s list of must-needed things includes around thirty bottles of water, but there have to be more than five different kinds of it, such as vitamin water and Fiji, fruit-flavoured water.

Other than this the report also states that the Hollaback Girl singer also demands six towels, and all of them have to be white. The God’s Country singer needs his teriyaki beef jerky at all times and a medium-sized fruit basket. These are just a few of the many other things that are a must for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

