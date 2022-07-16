Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone is set to join Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley in the Michael Mann’s directorial ‘Ferrari’. The cameras for which will start rolling on August 1 in Italy, reports ‘Deadline’.

Advertisement

The film, set during the summer of 1957, stars Adam Driver in the title role with Shailene as the woman in his life. As the former race car driver-turned-magnate Enzo Ferrari staves off bankruptcy as he looks for salvation with a victory at the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race in which pre-eminent carmakers battle for bragging rights, with their drivers hurtling around twists and turns at 180 mph.

Advertisement

According to ‘Deadline’, in the backdrop, Ferrari battles with his wife and business partner, Laura, as their marriage disintegrates over the mourning of their son and the acknowledgment of another potential heir.