Actress Felicity Jones said that it was an intense experience giving birth to a baby during the pandemic.

Advertisement

“I made banana bread three times and burnt it each time. I had a baby in the first one. It seems ages ago now in the really scary lockdown when we were all advised to wash our groceries and we didn’t know what was going to happen. It was pretty intense, but having kids is intense anyway. The pandemic just added a little extra,” she said on The Graham Norton Show, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

Felicity Jones added: “To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary.”

Felicity Jones, who was pregnant in her recent film “The Midnight Sky“, said it was strange to go through it in reality as well. She said, “Soon after, we went into lockdown. It was so strange to be acting something and then, within weeks, going through it in reality. I remember thinking, I much prefer pretending.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tom Cruise Fans Will Have To Wait Longer As Mission: Impossible 7 Postpones Affecting The Release Of Mission: Impossible 8 As Well

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube