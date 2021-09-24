Ex-007 Actor George Lazenby Supports The Idea Of A Female James Bond & It's Worth Reading

Advertisement

Actor George Lazenby, who was the second person to play James Bond after late star Sean Connery, believes it is possible for 007 to be female, but doesn’t think it will happen for some time.

Lazenby highlighted the late Dame Diana Rigg, who played Contessa Teresa di Vicenzo opposite him as Bond in 1969’s ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, as proof of what a strong female agent could look like, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told TMZ: “(She was) everything a top spy could be — sexy, tough, sassy and able to look after herself. So, there’s no reason why you can’t have a special agent like that.”

His comments came after Daniel Craig, who is leaving the role once the new movie ‘No Time To Die’ is released, said a woman shouldn’t play the spy because they deserve better parts in their own right.

The veteran actor defended Craig to the outlet, as he believes the ‘Skyfall’ star was just backing up comments previously made by the franchise’s producer, Barbara Broccoli.

Broccoli said last year: “Bond can be of any colour, but he is male. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it.”

Craig caused a stir with his comments on the issue earlier this week.

When asked if he would support a more “diverse” appointment as his replacement, he replied: “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

