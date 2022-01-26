Legendary English singer Elton John has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Dallas, Texas, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

A statement read: “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19.

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker intends to return to the stage once he’s recovered from the virus.

The statement continued: “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

The chart-topping icon Elton John only recently returned to touring after a lengthy hiatus, reports femaleifrst.co.uk.

Speaking during a gig in New Orleans, Elton John told the crowd: “Wow, we haven’t played a show since the 6th of March 2020. This is a new experience for us, I’ve never had this amount of time off in my life … playing music, well at least since I was 17 years of age.

“I have a fact for you, you have been holding on to these tickets for 745 days. And I can’t thank you enough for being so patient. We live in funny times but we’re gonna have a great time.”

The pop legend has previously appeared in a COVID-19 vaccine advert for the NHS in the UK.

Elton John appeared alongside Sir Michael Caine in the video, as they tried to encourage the public to get their vaccination.

In the light-hearted advert, Elton described the virus as a “wretched disease”.

