Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that his mum was involved in a scary road accident which left her car in a crumpled state.

The wrestler-turned-actor known as The Rock posted the image of the messed-up car to his Instagram on Thursday, but thankfully told his 361 million followers that his mum Ata, 74, is okay, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the image of the destroyed red Cadillac, Dwayne Johnson wrote: “Thank you God. She’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

As per Mirror.co.uk, Dwayne Johnson went on to list all she’s survived in life so far, including lung cancer, a tough marriage, a head-on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.

Dwayne continued: “She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real. Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on the phone and talking me through it all.”

And in a touching message to his followers, Dwayne Johnson concluded: “I got one parent left, so if you still have your mom and dad make sure you hug ’em hard, because you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.”

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Receives An Apology From Harper Wilde For A ‘Creepy’ Ad That Compares Bra With Him Holding Wearer’s Breasts ‘Gently’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News