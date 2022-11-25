Dwayne Johnson is one of the most entertaining actors across the world. He rose to fame with his ring name ‘The Rock’ back when he was a professional wrestler but is now a full-time actor and a pretty good one. He’s one of the most followed celebrities on social media and is now making headlines for his reaction to a cow imitating his ‘eyebrow raising’ expression and it is winning the hearts of millions on Twitter. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A Twitter user named Dr. Ajayita took to the microblogging platform and shared a video of a cow and Dwayne comparing their ‘eyebrow raising’ expression with a caption that read, “Who did it better?”

Reacting to the video, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend.” Haha! Take a look at the video below:

Ok, I was not expecting that from my moo cow friend 🐄 🤨😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/gH73OBYSfR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 24, 2022

This is the cutest video that you’ll find on the internet today. Dwayne Johnson’s ‘raising eyebrow’ expression is quite popular among his fans and the actor often does it for them whenever he makes a public appearance.

Meanwhile, this video on Twitter has over 817k likes, 9.9 million views, 1424 quote retweets and 71k retweets. That’s a crazy number, isn’t it? That’s how massive and popular the actor is.

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in DC’s Black Adam and the film did negative to average at the box office. Not just the fans but also the critics praised his performance in the film.

What are your thoughts on the actor reacting to his ‘eyebrow raising’ expression being compared with a cow on Twitter? Tell us in the space below.

